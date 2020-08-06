162 New Coronavirus Cases, 32 More Deaths in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has confirmed that 162 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus and 32 additional people with the virus have died, health officials said Thursday.

There have now been 8,470 deaths and 111,533 cases reported in the state, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is down slightly to 2.1%, having risen to 2.2% last week from a low of 1.7% last month. (The percentage is weighted over seven days.)

It's the most deaths reported on a single day in a month. There were just two confirmed deaths reported on Wednesday, and nine the day before that.

There are an additional 69 probable cases listed in the department's daily COVID-19 report for Tuesday, adding to a total of 8,341 probable cases that have not yet been confirmed. The report listed no new deaths among the probable cases -- there have been 221 in the state.

Massachusetts is in a far better place than it was in the spring, when it had the third-most deaths and cases in the nation, and it's been able to reopen as much as possible before a vaccine or effective treatment is developed. But the higher recent rates of coronavirus tests returning positive have sparked some calls for the state to roll back its reopening plan a step.

Active coronavirus cases in the Bay State are up nearly 25% compared to last week and have been steady or climbing for nearly a month, State House News Service found.

Massachusetts remains in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, but other states have had to step back after experiencing major surges this summer.

New York quickly became the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak, along with New Jersey. Only those states had more cases than Massachusetts early on in the pandemic. But after more time passed, all three found stability while others spiked to higher case counts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.