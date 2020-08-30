174 More Coronavirus Cases, 13 New Deaths Reported in Mass.

Massachusetts reported 174 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday and an additional 13 deaths.

There have now been 118,483 cases and 8,816 confirmed deaths, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,049, which would indicate there are 233 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The city of Quincy fined a wedding venue on Saturday for violating limits on gatherings. The rules are intended to cut down the spread of the coronavirus in Massachusetts. The Neighborhood Club of Quincy received a $300 fine.

A spokesperson for the club said it was hosting an outdoor wedding when rain and thunder motivated the general manager to move it indoors. Quincy Health Department Commissioner Ruth Jones said she received a call there were more than 50 people at the venue. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker issued an order in early August limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 25 in a single, enclosed space.

More than 20 College of the Holy Cross students have tested positive for the virus after a party. A spokesperson for the college said students who hold parties will be held accountable, The Republican reported. The party was held off campus in mid-August. Holy Cross is among dozens of New England colleges welcoming students back to school this month and next. The school is hosting a remote fall semester, but some students are living on campus.

As of Sunday, the death toll in the United States has surpassed 183,900, with more than 6 million cases of the coronavirus reported nationwide, according to NBC News data collection from health departments nationwide.