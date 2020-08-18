coronavirus

175 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 More Deaths in Massachusetts

There have now been 8,617 confirmed deaths and 114,786 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts reported 175 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional six deaths.

There have now been 8,617 confirmed deaths and 114,786 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1.4%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 8,848, which would indicate there are 231 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that over 70% of the state's 371 school districts said they will offer hybrid or in-person learning this fall, with only 30% proposing fully remote plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker, who has spent the past five months leading the state's effort to control the spread of COVID-19, described himself as "encouraged" that so many districts are planning to resume in-person learning.

The governor also said three new communities -- Salem, Holyoke and Saugus -- have been added to the state's "Stop the Spread" testing program, bringing the total number of cities and towns to 20. The free program focuses on communities where the COVID-19 rate is above the statewide average.

