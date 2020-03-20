1st Coronavirus-Related Death Reported in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is reporting its first death related to the novel coronavirus, a man in his 80s from Suffolk County.

The man was in the hospital "and had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19," the disease caused by the virus, the Department of Public Health announced Friday.

Massachusetts has been one of the hardest-hit states in the nation, reporting 328 cases of coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The virus is quickly spreading across the country after devastating parts of China, Italy, Iran and elsewhere.

New England's first coronavirus-related death came Wednesday when an 88-year-old man in Connecticut died. More than 200 people have died nationwide.

Federal, state and local officials have declared states of emergency as leaders call on the public to use social distancing -- self-imposed physical isolation -- to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading so quickly that the disease it causes, COVID-19, overwhelms hospitals and kills thousands.

On the day when Massachusetts reported its largest one-day spike in coronavirus cases, Gov. Charlie Baker said the need for testing is clear so state leadership can get a handle on the outbreak.

On Thursday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker took more action to help the state contend with the social and economic impact of social distancing, activating up to 2,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard.

He and many other officials have said they expect more cases to be reported in the coming days and weeks. He said Wednesday that his top priority is in getting personal protective equipment like masks to medical staff in Massachusetts.

Doctors in areas hardest hit by COVID-19 warn they're running low on essential supplies as President Donald Trump enacts the Defense Production Act to aid response.