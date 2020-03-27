coronavirus

2 Elderly Women With Coronavirus Die at Norwood Nursing Home: Sources

The elderly are considered one of the most vulnerable groups to COVID-19

By Asher Klein

Charlwell House Health & Rehabilitation Center in Norwood
The Charlwell House Health & Rehabilitation Center in Norwood.

Two elderly women who had COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, have died at a nursing home in Norwood, Massachusetts, sources said.

The deaths are among the 10 new coronavirus-related deaths announced Friday by the state's Department of Public Health, according to the sources.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the facility, Charlwell House Health & Rehabilitation Center, for comment.

A vice president for Charlwell House confirmed the deaths to The Boston Globe, which first reported the story. The newspaper said that other residents of the facility have been hospitalized due to coronavirus infections, along with at least one staffer.

The shortage of masks and ventilators has doctors and researchers searching for ideas outside the box.

The elderly are considered one of the most vulnerable groups to COVID-19. None of the 10 people whose deaths were reported by the state Friday were younger than 60.

Nursing homes have emerged as areas of concern in Massachusetts and around the country. On Thursday, seven people at a senior living facility in Revere were found to have the coronavirus; one of them died.

