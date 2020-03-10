As officials worldwide work to curb the spread of coronavirus, athletic events in Massachusetts are being affected.

A half marathon that was scheduled for Sunday in New Bedford was called off Tuesday. The Malden Half + 5 Mile, which was also set for Sunday, is being postponed, as well.

"This decision is not made lightly. The New Bedford Half Marathon is one of the oldest and most popular half marathons in the country," Mayor Jon Mitchell said in a statement. "While no other public events in New Bedford have been cancelled, decisions regarding future public events in the city will be based on the overall risk level and the nature of the event."

A much larger race, the Boston Marathon, is scheduled for April 20. More than 31,000 runners from all around the world have signed up to run, and hundreds of thousands more show up each year to watch the race.

Gov. Charlie Baker said last week that it was too early to say if the race would go on, but following the cancellation of Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade, the marathon could be in peril.

Speaking on WEEI's Greg Hill Show Tuesday, Baker called it a "day-at-a-time situation."

Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday, when the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts climbed to 92.