Falmouth

2 More Falmouth Lifeguards Test Positive for Coronavirus

The total number of lifeguards who have tested positive for coronavirus is now 10, town officials said

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two more lifeguards who work for the town of Falmouth have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total who have tested positive to 10, town officials said.

Last week, eight lifeguards tested positive following a party July 21 and the town set up free testing for all 117 Beach Department staff members, the Cape Cod Times reports.

The town has been advised that two other lifeguards tested positive Sunday, according to a statement issued Monday by Town Manager Julian Suso. One case was self-reported and the second case was confirmed through the process set up by the town.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 42 mins ago

Baker Cites Weddings, Parties for Crackdown on Outdoor Gatherings

coronavirus cases 47 mins ago

320 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 More Deaths in Massachusetts

Both lifeguards have been removed from the work schedule and are quarantined, Suso said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FalmouthcoronavirusCOVID-19lifeguardspositive cases
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us