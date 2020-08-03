2 More Falmouth Lifeguards Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two more lifeguards who work for the town of Falmouth have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total who have tested positive to 10, town officials said.

Last week, eight lifeguards tested positive following a party July 21 and the town set up free testing for all 117 Beach Department staff members, the Cape Cod Times reports.

The town has been advised that two other lifeguards tested positive Sunday, according to a statement issued Monday by Town Manager Julian Suso. One case was self-reported and the second case was confirmed through the process set up by the town.

Both lifeguards have been removed from the work schedule and are quarantined, Suso said.