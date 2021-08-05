mask mandate

2 More Mass. Cities Issue Mask Mandates as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Framingham and Lawrence will both require masks in municipal buildings even for the fully vaccinated

By Kelly Garrity

Two more Massachusetts cities will require masks in municipal buildings even for fully vaccinated visitors as concern over the spread of the delta variant across the state grows. 

Lawrence will require all people over five-years-old to wear a face covering while visiting city-owned buildings, Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez announced in a post on Facebook.

Framingham Mayor Yvonne M. Spice announced a similar order Wednesday, requiring those over the age of five to wear face coverings in city buildings when social distancing is not possible. 

Neither mandate will apply to anyone with a medical condition or disability that makes mask-wearing dangerous, the announcements said. 

Lawrence will also increase vaccine access in the city with a “Summer Series” beginning Aug. 7 that will bring vaccines to “the heart of the neighborhoods that need it most,” according to another Facebook post from Vasquez.

Most of Massachusetts is within the zone where people are advised to wear masks indoors in public settings.

