MANCHESTER

2 NH Hospitals Investigating Clusters of Patients, Staff With Coronavirus

Both Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital are conducting contact tracing to determine the source and scope of exposure, which appears to have occurred via asymptomatic spread in both cases.

By The Associated Press

imagen de coronavirus COVID-19

Two hospitals in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating clusters of patients and staff who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two asymptomatic patients from the same unit at Catholic Medical Center were discovered to be positive after being tested for placement at long-term care facilities. A staff member on that unit also tested positive, hospital officials said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Catholic Medical Center tested all patients on that unit and more than 600 employees between May 20 and May 26. Seven patients and staff came back positive so far.

At Elliot Hospital, five patients on the geriatric psychiatric unit have tested positive. The hospital is currently testing the remaining patients and all staff on the unit.

Both hospitals are conducting contact tracing to determine the source and scope of exposure, which appears to have occurred via asymptomatic spread in both cases.

Coronavirus Coverage Continued

Rhode Island May 29

RI to Officially Move to Phase 2 in Reopening Plan on Monday

coronavirus May 29

Vermont Gyms, Cleaning Services Can Resume

MIS-C May 29

NYC Severe Child COVID Cases Rise to 124 as Docs Share Lessons From Early Patients

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in new hampshirecatholic medical centerelliott hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us