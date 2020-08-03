Two restaurants at Patriots Place in Foxboro, Massachusetts, have been temporarily shut down after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by Citizen Crust.

The restaurant wrote on Friday that one employee "has not returned to Citizen Crust since testing positive, and will not return to work until testing negative and being cleared by public health officials."

Both Citizen Crust and Tavolino have been "deep cleaned and sanitized" since the worker tested positive, the restaurant wrote.

"If you notice now that we are closed or are only partially opened, it is because we are staffing each day only with employees who have been cleared to return. Getting people tested, and then getting results back, is taking time," read part of the Facebook post.

The owners of the restaurants said they are in contact with the Foxboro Board of Health and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for testing and return to work procedures.