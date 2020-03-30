2 Workers at Market Basket in Chelsea Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two workers at a Market Basket store in Chelsea, Massachusetts, have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the company announced Monday.

Market Basket says it has contacted the Chelsea Board of Health for guidance and is following protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The supermarket chain did not say when the workers were tested or when they were last in the store.

"The health and safety of our Associates and that of our customers are our highest priority and we are moving swiftly to take all of the appropriate measures and ensure that we can continue to serve our customers in good health," spokesperson Justine Griffin said in a statement. "In addition to Market Basket's heightened disinfectin program, we brought in a speciallized cleaning crew who cleaned and disinfected the store over the weekend."

The grocer noted that all associates are eligible for sick time based on hours worked. Workers are allowed to wear masks if they choose to do so, and gloves are available to them, the company added.