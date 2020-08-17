213 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 More Deaths in Massachusetts

Massachusetts reported 213 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional four deaths.

There have now been 8,611 confirmed deaths and 114,611 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is down to a new low of 1.4%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 8,842, which would indicate there are 231 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The numbers come as many districts across the state have released their plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, schools have had to decide whether to start the year remote-only, in-person or by using the hybrid model.

Final plans for all three possible options were due to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Aug. 14.