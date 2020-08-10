214 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 More Deaths in Massachusetts

Another 214 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus and five more people with the virus have died, Massachusetts health officials said Monday.

There have now been 8,519 deaths and 112,673 cases reported in the state, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is down slightly to 1.8%, having risen to 2.2% last week from a low of 1.7% last month.

There are an additional 61 probable cases listed in the department's daily COVID-19 report, adding to a total of 8,642 probable cases that have not yet been confirmed. The report listed one death among the probable cases -- there have been 222 in the state.

Due to the recent uptick in coronavirus cases, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday he was pausing the second step of Phase 3 in the state's economic reopening plan.

Among the many steps the state will be taking starting Tuesday are reducing the limit on outdoor gatherings from 100 to 50 and updating restaurant guidance to make sure establishments are only serving alcoholic drinks with meals prepared on-site.

"Bars are closed in Massachusetts and bars masquerading as restaurants also need to be closed," Baker said Friday.

State officials will also be implementing a new COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team in high-risk communities, the governor said. The names of those communities have not yet been released because Baker said he wants to speak with them first.