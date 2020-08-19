coronavirus

262 New Coronavirus Cases, 28 More Deaths in Massachusetts

There have now been 8,645 confirmed deaths and 115,048 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts reported 262 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 28 deaths.

There have now been 8,645 confirmed deaths and 115,048 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1.4%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 8,876, which would indicate there are 231 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

Wednesday's numbers come as teachers unions rallied at the Massachusetts State House and across the Commonwealth to demand Gov. Charlie Baker safely reopen schools.

The unions want the governor to make sure there are adequate HVAC systems and rapid coronavirus testing for K-12 schools.

Multiple rallies were also scheduled at nearly 30 public colleges and universities in the Bay State, demanding Massachusetts step in to protect the institutions from the financial and health impacts of the pandemic.

