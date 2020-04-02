3 Dead at Worcester Nursing Home Where Nearly All Residents Have Coronavirus

Three residents of a Jewish nursing home who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Worcester, Massachusetts, officials announced Thursday.

Sixteen patients at the Jewish HealthCare Center tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to City Manager Ed Augustus Jr., who spoke at a news conference. Three of those patients died on Wednesday.

Of the three other residents, all of whom were tested, one was found negative and the others' results were pending.

The 13 surviving coronavirus patients are isolated in a special wing of the facility. All but one are asymptomatic, Augustus said.

Six staff members also tested positive for coronavirus, according to Augustus. Six others have been tested and are awaiting results. All of them are self-quarantining at home.

In total, Worcester has 212 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 47 from a day earlier. The state reported nearly 9,000 cases in total on Thursday, with about 150 deaths.