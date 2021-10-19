3,431 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., 26 More Deaths in Vaccinated People

Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported nearly 3,500 new breakthrough cases over the past week, and 26 more deaths. The number of breakthrough infections is equivalent to just over 1% of all fully vaccinated people in the state.

In the last week, 3,431 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 138 more vaccinated people hospitalized, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. Their report brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 47,929, and the death toll among people with breakthrough infections to 371.

Both figures remain a tiny percentage of the total number of all people who have been vaccinated -- the equivalent of just 0.03% of vaccinated people have been hospitalized, and 1.02% have had confirmed infections (the latter figure up from 0.95% last week). An even smaller percentage has died: 0.008%. The report also doesn't indicate how many of the breakthrough cases are in people with underlying conditions, though it also notes that "may be undercounted due to discrepancies" in records.

While vaccinated people are getting COVID-19, the virus' effects are severely blunted in them, and breakthrough cases rarely lead to hospitalizations or deaths. That's why public health officials worldwide continue to stress the importance of vaccination. (If you still need to be vaccinated, here's a tool to find the closest vaccination provider to your home.)

Nearly 9.9 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, under 4.9 million first shots, nearly 4.4 million second shots and more than 271,000 booster shots. There have been more than 316,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Tuesday reported that a total of 4,695,388 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.