354 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 More Deaths in Massachusetts

Massachusetts reported 354 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional four deaths.

There have now been 8,831 confirmed deaths and 119,138 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,064, which would indicate there are 233 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

At his press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the positive test rate in the state remains around 1%, where it has been for the past few weeks. He also said hospitals are reporting no issues managing the care of COVID patients.

"Statewide, the state is in a great place," he said while noting that some individual communities are still struggling with high rates of coronavirus.

No matter the numbers, he said residents need to continue to be vigilant, which means wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

Baker was also asked Tuesday what advice he has for college students as they prepare to return to school.

"I think the most important thing I would say to kids is, wear the face-covering, follow the rules, and recognize and understand that if you do that, your chances of both staying healthy, but your chances also of not being in a situation where you would make someone else unhealthy, are much better," Baker said.

He also told students to think of the health of their professors, proctors and advisers.

"There are ways people can behave that either make this less of an issue or more of an issue," Baker said. "And the more we do to make it less of an issue, the more we can do to get back to what people would like to say is something closer to normal."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.