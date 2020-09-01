coronavirus

354 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 More Deaths in Massachusetts

There have now been 8,831 confirmed deaths and 119,138 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff and wire report

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts reported 354 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional four deaths.

There have now been 8,831 confirmed deaths and 119,138 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1%, according to the report.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Mass. Reports 370 More Coronvirus Cases, 10 New Deaths

Labor Day Weekend 12 hours ago

Mass. Officials Cracking Down on Spread of Coronavirus Over Holiday Weekend

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,064, which would indicate there are 233 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

At his press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the positive test rate in the state remains around 1%, where it has been for the past few weeks. He also said hospitals are reporting no issues managing the care of COVID patients.

"Statewide, the state is in a great place," he said while noting that some individual communities are still struggling with high rates of coronavirus.

No matter the numbers, he said residents need to continue to be vigilant, which means wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

Baker was also asked Tuesday what advice he has for college students as they prepare to return to school.

"I think the most important thing I would say to kids is, wear the face-covering, follow the rules, and recognize and understand that if you do that, your chances of both staying healthy, but your chances also of not being in a situation where you would make someone else unhealthy, are much better," Baker said.

He also told students to think of the health of their professors, proctors and advisers.

"There are ways people can behave that either make this less of an issue or more of an issue," Baker said. "And the more we do to make it less of an issue, the more we can do to get back to what people would like to say is something closer to normal."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Department of Public Healthcoronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us