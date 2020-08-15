366 New Coronavirus Cases in Mass. as State Tops 114K; 14 More Deaths Reported

State health officials reported 366 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday as Massachusetts topped 114,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

An additional 14 deaths were also reported.

There have now been 8,596 confirmed deaths and 114,095 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. It gives the total number of coronavirus deaths as 8,824, which would indicate there are 228 deaths listed as probable.

On Friday, the DPH downgraded the risk levels for Fall River and Taunton after it identified a reporting issue by a commercial lab over three days that "resulted in a disproportionate number of false-positive results."

"The lab ceased testing when the issue was identified and is under investigation," read a statement from the DPH.

Health officials said an independent lab is now verifying test results and case numbers and risk levels for those communities have been updated accordingly.

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker identifies four communities as "high risk" that will be the focus of increased enforcement of the mask mandate and crowd control.

The false positive tests moved Fall River from red, the highest risk level in the state's new community-level daily coronavirus testing average, to yellow, the second highest. Taunton went from yellow to green, the second-lowest.

Other communities may have their numbers updated as well, but no other communities' risk level is expected to change, officials said.

Also on Friday, Massachusetts school districts were required to submit their reopening plans to the state's education department for the fall with detailed coronavirus safety protocols.

The 289 districts had to prepare plans for three different reopening models: in-person, remote or a mix of the two. Several districts have already opted for online-only or hybrid versions of in-person and remote learning.

