4 Million Now Vaccinated in Mass.; 44 New COVID Cases and 2 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 55 new coronavirus cases and another two deaths on Tuesday as the state notched its 4 millionth vaccination and the number of estimated active cases fell below 2,500.

Gov. Charlie Baker thanked the state for reaching the milestone, even as he announced a new series of $1 million lotteries to reinvigorate the vaccination drive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More than 4 million people are now fully vaccinated in Massachusetts!



We’ve focused our strategy on increasing targeted, community based vaccination efforts to reach even more people, and our goal remains ensuring that all who want a #COVID19MA vaccine have access to one. pic.twitter.com/QMBZ0eqEGR — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) June 15, 2021

Massachusetts' confirmed case total is now at 662,910, with the death toll standing at 17,586 since the start of the pandemic.

The state's COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, has fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration expired at midnight.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests is again at 0.42%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 124. Of those currently hospitalized, 43 are listed as being in intensive care units and 26 are intubated.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased again to 2,429 from 2,636 on Monday.

More than 8.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts: over 4.3 million first shots and above 3.7 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as more than 265,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials reported that 4,003,540 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.