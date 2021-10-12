4,034 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., 45 More Deaths in Vaccinated People

Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported more than 4,000 new breakthrough cases over the past week, and 45 more deaths.

In the last week, 4,034 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 148 more vaccinated people hospitalized, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. Their report brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 44,498, and the death toll among people with breakthrough infections to 345.

Both figures remain a tiny percentage of the total number of all people who have been vaccinated -- just 0.03% of vaccinated people have been hospitalized, and 0.95% have had confirmed infections. An even smaller percentage has died: 0.007%. The report also doesn't indicate how many of the breakthrough cases are in people with underlying conditions, though it also notes that "may be undercounted due to discrepancies" in records.

While vaccinated people are getting COVID-19, the virus' effects are severely blunted in them, and breakthrough cases rarely lead to hospitalizations or deaths. That's why public health officials worldwide continue to stress the importance of vaccination. (If you still need to be vaccinated, here's a tool to find the closest vaccination provider to your home.)

Over 9.7 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, under 4.9 million first shots, nearly 4.4 million second shots and more than 200,000 booster shots. There have been more than 314,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Tuesday reported that a total of 4,667,841 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.