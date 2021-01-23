4,330 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 More Deaths in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials reported 4,330 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 75 deaths on Saturday.

There have now been 472,175 confirmed cases and 13,777 deaths, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. There are also 287 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, continued to fall for another straight day, sinking to 5.17% from 5.51% on Friday, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 fell to 2,055, of which 418 were listed as being in intensive care units and 291 are intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases rose to 92,193.

Mayor Marty Walsh says Boston will allow some businesses to stay open past the 9:30 curfew starting next week, but the city will remain in phase 2, step 2.

A day after the City of Boston reported its 50,000th coronavirus case, officials are preparing to ease restrictions as they see metrics of the virus falling. Mayor Marty Walsh followed the lead of Gov. Charlie Baker and anounced that a curfew on some businesses will lift next week.

An order that requires all businesses must close by 9:30 p.m. concludes Monday, but businesses still must stay beneath 25% capacity. That restriction will stay in place for at least another two weeks, Baker said Thursday.

New MBTA service for commuter rail and ferries also kicked in Saturday, as ridership for both this fall was a fraction of what it was a year before.