4,968 More COVID-19 Cases, 47 New Deaths in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials reported 4,968 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, as well as 47 more deaths — the same death toll as from the Friday report.

There have now been 11,307 confirmed deaths and 274,897 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's daily report. Another 250 deaths are still considered probably linked to COVID-19 at this time.

Today's figures break a string of three consecutive days in which Massachusetts reported more than 5,000 new cases a day.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, dipped to 5.6%, according to the report — down from Friday's 5.7%.

There are 1,670 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state, with 334 listed as being in intensive care units and 170 are intubated, according to DPH.

This newest report comes as Massachusetts prepares to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, following the FDA's emergency authorization of the vaccine on Friday.

Massachusetts ordered about 60,000 doses from the federal government for its first round of vaccinations, which will go to health care workers, people in long-term care, and first responders, as well as inmates at correctional facilities.

A second phase, estimated to begin in February, will prioritize people over 65 and essential workers including grocery store employees and teachers. The third phase, including everyone else in the state, is expected to kick off in April.