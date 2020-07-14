unsafe workplaces

50 Days, 900 Complaints: Mass. Workers Alert AG to COVID-19 Noncompliance

By Greg Ryan/Law and Money Reporter for Boston Business Journal

Getty Images

Hundreds of Massachusetts businesses since May have been subject to formal complaints from workers about an alleged failure to adequately protect them from COVID-19 risks, including in many cases by allegedly forcing employees with flu systems to work, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has revealed.

The complaints were submitted through a special form that Healey made available online to report unsafe workplace conditions related to Covid-19. The form made its debut May 20, two days after Gov. Charlie Baker took the first steps towards reopening the economy with the resumption of construction and manufacturing in Massachusetts.

In the seven weeks since, more and more businesses have been allowed to welcome back customers.

Gov. Charlie Baker is urging anyone who sees a business violating Massachusetts' guidelines to report it immediately.

