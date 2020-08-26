$500 Fine Issued to Organizers of Large Party at Encore Boston Harbor

The organizers of a large party in a private suite at Encore Boston Harbor's hotel this month have received and paid a $500 fine, one of them said.

George Gerez' party, which he's estimated brought out 30 people, was broken up by police. Gerez on Wednesday shared with NBC10 Boston an image of the fine issued by the city of Everett last week that was shared on Instagram, along with commentary, "Knew this was coming."

Gerez has said he was surprised when Massachusetts State Police showed up and told everyone to leave, including those who rented the suite, but the incident prompted city officials to sound the alarm.

"Once Encore was notified of the gathering they immediately shut it down," Mayor Carlo DeMaria said at the time. "People need to use common sense if we are ever going to overcome this virus."

Gerez said the number of people who showed up to the event -- which had a DJ and, according to videos, where attendees didn't wear masks or practice social distancing -- was more than expected. But he said the room was big enough for social distancing, so he did not see it as a problem.

However, the maximum number of people allowed at any indoor gatherings is 25 under Gov. Charlie Baker's coronavirus restrictions, or eight people per 1,000 square feet. Gerez has said he does not pay attention to Baker's updates and so was unaware of the state's current limit on gatherings.

Gerez told NBC10 Boston Tuesday the fine was paid. The fine cited an "improper house gathering" in a room at 3:10 a.m. on Aug. 16.

Since the party, and a shooting and stabbing that took place on the resort casino's grounds, Encore officials capped the number of people allowed in hotel rooms to six, with anyone caught violating those rules facing a $1,000 fine and expulsion from the property.

Security guards have also been posted to hotel hallways and elevators to make sure only registered guests are accessing hotel rooms.

"We have zero tolerance for irresponsible or unsafe behavior anywhere on our property," casino officials said in a statement sent to NBC10 Boston when the policy change went into effect.