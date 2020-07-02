51 More Coronavirus Deaths Reported in Mass. as Phase 3 Plans Are Announced

Massachusetts reported 51 more coronavirus deaths and 195 new cases on Thursday.

The numbers are far lower than what the state was experiencing at the height of the coronavirus surge and were released by the Department of Public Health hours after Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state would be moving to Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Monday. This week also saw Massachusetts' first day without reporting any coronavirus deaths.

As of Thursday, the death toll in Massachusetts stands at 8,132 and the number of COVID-19 cases detected at 109,338, according to the Department of Public Health.

Moving to Phase 3 allows even more businesses to open up, as they have slowly been doing for months as the state hopes to prevent any outbreaks from risking the progress its made.

Baker on Thursday urged residents to keep up social distancing measures and wearing face coverings where that's not possible in order to keep the spread of the virus low -- other states around the country are experiencing huge outbreaks; experts have said they reopened too fast.

The six indicators informing how fast Massachusetts can move through the four phases of reopening the state are: the COVID-19 positive test rate, the number of individuals who died from COVID-19, the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, the health care system's readiness, testing capacity, contact tracing capabilities. Their statuses have held steady, with half in a positive trend and half "in progress" since June 5.