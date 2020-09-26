515 More Cases, 18 New COVID-19 Deaths in Mass.

Massachusetts reported 515 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday and an additional 18 deaths.

There have now been 9,178 confirmed deaths and 127,832 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, stayed level at 0.9%, according to the report.

But the percentage of all molecular tests coming back positive on Friday leapt to 2.5% – that figure hasn't peaked at or above 2% since July 9. The percentage of individuals testing positive has risen steadily for the past week, from 2.3% on September 20 to 3.9% Friday.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 sunk to 354, a drop from yesterday's total of 389.

These reported figures come as indoor visits yesterday resumed with restrictions at the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Added protections include screenings for coronavirus symptoms upon entry, mask mandates and visits must be in a space close to the entrance. Physical contact will be allowed, even while state guidelines recommend that people stay 6 feet apart.

Some colleges and universities in the state have seen rises in case numbers, including at Merrimack College, where dozens of students in a residence hall have tested positive.