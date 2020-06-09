55 More Coronavirus Deaths in Mass., 263 New Cases

Health officials reported another 55 deaths in people with COVID-19, the virus caused by the new coronavirus, in Massachusetts on Tuesday, along with another 263 new cases.

The daily report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health indicates that the number of people with the virus who have died is now 7,408, while 103,889 people have been diagnosed.

The six indicators informing how fast Massachusetts can move through the four phases of reopening the state are: the COVID-19 positive test rate, the number of individuals who died from COVID-19, the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, the health care system's readiness, testing capacity, contact tracing capabilities.

For the first time since the report started listing the indicators, one changed last week. In Friday's report, the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals was listed as trending positively, a step up from where it had been.

For months, Massachusetts has been one of the epicenters of COVID-19 in the U.S. It has the fifth-most cases among all states and the third-most deaths.

Gov. Charlie Baker and other health officials have said Massachusetts' high tallies may be due to the state testing among the most residents per capita in the country.

Baker noted Tuesday during his regular coronavirus briefing that other states have "started to see a significant rise in new cases. We're going to work hard to make sure that doesn't happen in Massachusetts."