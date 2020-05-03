58 New Coronavirus Cases at Worcester Walmart, Bringing Total to 81

Fifty-eight more employees at a Walmart in Worcester, Massachusetts have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city said, bringing the total at the store to 81.

The new cases come after the store, located at 25 Tobias Boland Way, was closed for a deep cleaning last week after 23 employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to the city, 391 employees of the store were tested last Thursday and Friday. Of them, 58 tested positive and 333 negative.

The first employee tested positive on April 8, city officials said.

Community health advocate Joanne Suarez said last week the Walmart workers are at higher risk for the virus because they are essential employees. She says the company and community have to be mindful of safeguarding the employees who have to show up to work and can't stay home.

On Saturday, Worcester officials announced 109 new coronavirus cases in the city, bringing the total to 2,297.