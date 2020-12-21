$600 COVID Relief Checks Will Be ‘Barely Enough' for Some in Mass.

As millions of families continue to struggle to pay bills, avoid eviction and feed their families, the federal government plans to send $600 cash payments to provide financial relief as the deadly pandemic continues to rage nationwide.

But the smaller checks — half of what people got during the first round of payments in March — won’t have much of an impact for some of the hardest-hit families, including the Negron family of Methuen, Massachusetts.

Many Americans and economists have said that a one-time $600 payment is not enough to make up for months of missed rent and other bills.

“I’m the only one with income right now, and it’s barely enough,” said Jhayde Negron.

She and her husband, Juan, both lost their jobs because of the pandemic, and they’re facing eviction because they’re several months behind on rent.

She only gets about $100 a week in unemployment benefits. Her husband gets even less, and he’s trying to figure out why he hasn’t received a check in weeks.

The couple also has four young children, including one who is under two years old.

“It’s hard to explain to them,” Negron said.

The latest economic stimulus bill provides for $600 checks for anyone who makes less than $75,000 per year, with smaller checks for those who earn more. In addition, dependents under age 17 are also eligible for $600 checks, and there's no cap on the number a household can receive.

For the Negron family, that would mean an extra $3,600, which is not even enough to cover the roughly $6,000 in back rent they owe.

“That would probably only last us about a week, if anything,” she said. “And that would just be like to cover bills, car insurance and, you know, get some extra food in the house.”