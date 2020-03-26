7 Come Down With Coronavirus at Revere Senior Housing Facility, 1 Dies

Seven people living at a senior living facility in Revere, Massachusetts, have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, and one has died, local authorities said Thursday.

Additionally, five residents of Jack Satter House on Revere Beach Boulevard have been hospitalized, the office of Mayor Brian Arrigo said in a statement. The cause of death for the person who died has not confirmed.

“My heart goes out to the family that has lost their loved one, and to the others who continue to fight the virus,” Arrigo said. "COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus. It is imperative that everyone take measures to stem the spread within our community by staying at home."

Residents of the Jack Satter House are now being ordered quarantined in their residences, one of several new safety measures ordered at the senior living facility, according to the mayor's office. The Revere Board of Health is sending an advisory out to the city's other senior housing facilities.

Seniors are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Thirty-three people in Revere have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the mayor's office said. Across the state, more than 1,800 people have been tested positive, with 19 deaths, as of Wednesday afternoon.