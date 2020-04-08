coronavirus

7 Die From Coronavirus at Wilmington Nursing Home

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC10 Boston

Seven people have died from coronavirus at a nursing home in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Each of the patients, residents of AdviniaCare at Wilmington, had been receiving end-of-life care prior to testing positive for COVID-19. In total, 77 of the home's 91 residents have been diagnosed with the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The assisted living home is operated by Pointe Group Care, a family-owned company based in Norwood.

"Our thoughts are with the families who have lost a relative and we are hoping for a speedy recovery for those who have tested positive, most of whom remain asymptomatic at this time," Pointe COO Chris Hannon said in a statement Wednesday.

It was just last week, on March 31, that the nursing home's operator announced it would be designating the 142-bed facility to care for patients with COVID-19. Current residents were going to be transferred to other local nursing homes after receiving a negative test for the coronavirus.

Three days later, on April 3, those plans were cancelled because 51 of the people slated to leave the facility had tested positive.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Wilmingtonnursing home
