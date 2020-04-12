70 New Deaths Reported in Mass. as Number of Coronavirus Cases Tops 25,000

Massachusetts health officials reported more than 2,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and 70 additional deaths, as the total number of positive cases across the commonwealth topped 25,000.

The numbers in Massachusetts are expected to increase in the coming weeks, with Gov. Charlie Baker releasing updated information Friday on when the coronavirus surge is expected to hit the state.

The state's models have shown that the peak for cases is expected to be sometime between Friday and April 20, the governor said. But he said data in recent days suggests the peak may be closer to the latter date.

He said the peak is expected to be around 2,500 new coronavirus cases a day. And the state reported 2,615 new cases on Sunday. As many as 172,000 COVID-19 cases are anticipated at the height of the surge.

Statewide, there have been 756 deaths since the outbreak began, according to the latest Department of Public Health figures.

Nearly half of all deaths in the state -- 340, or 44% of the total -- came at long-term care facilities, health officials say. The elderly are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Nearly 200 long-term care facilities statewide have now reported at least one coronavirus case.

More than 2,700 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.

But the true toll among the 1 million mostly frail and elderly people who live in such facilities is likely much higher, experts say, because most state counts don't include those who died without ever being tested for COVID-19.

Outbreaks in just the past few weeks have included one at a veteran's home in Holyoke, Mass., that has killed 37, infected 76 and prompted a federal investigation.

Experts say the deaths may keep climbing because of chronic staffing shortages in nursing homes that have been made worse by the coronavirus crisis, a shortage of protective supplies and a continued lack of available testing. And the deaths have skyrocketed despite steps taken by the federal government in mid-March to bar visitors, cease all group activities, and require that every worker be screened for fever or respiratory symptoms at every shift.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who leads the White House coronavirus response, suggested this past week that as more COVID-19 tests become available, nursing homes should be a top priority. "We need to really ensure that nursing homes have sentinel surveillance. And what do I mean by that? That we're actively testing in nursing homes, both the residents and the workers, at all times,'' Birx said.