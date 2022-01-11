82,466 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., Nearly Doubling Week Over Week

Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported more than 82,000 new breakthrough COVID cases over the past week, nearly doubling last week's total, and 112 more deaths in people with breakthrough cases.

In the last week, 82,466 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 644 more vaccinated people hospitalized, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. It's an 83% increase in the rate of new breakthrough cases in Massachusetts -- last week saw 45,029 new COVID infections in vaccinated people, which was a 122% jump from the week before.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The new report brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 262,060, and the death toll among people with breakthrough infections to 1,054.

Both figures remain a tiny percentage of the total number of all people who have been vaccinated.

The equivalent of just 0.09% of vaccinated people have been hospitalized with COVID and 5.1% have had confirmed infections. An even smaller percentage has died: 0.02%. The report also doesn't indicate how many of the breakthrough cases are in people with underlying conditions, though it also notes that "may be undercounted due to discrepancies" in records.

Top Boston doctors talk about how hospitals are coping with the surge, herd immunity and a possible new COVID-19 strain dubbed "deltacron" on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

While vaccinated people are getting COVID-19, the virus' effects are severely blunted in them, and breakthrough cases rarely lead to hospitalizations or deaths. Last month, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials released a study that found that 97% of breakthrough cases in the state did not become severely ill and rarely led to deaths, especially among young people.

That's why public health officials worldwide continue to stress the importance of vaccination and booster shots. (If you still need to be vaccinated, here's a tool to find the closest vaccination provider to your home.)

Nearly 13.1 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, shy of 5.6 million first shots, nearly 4.8 million second shots and under 2.4 million booster shots. There have been more than 336,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 5,129,214 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.