88 New Deaths Reported in Mass. as Number of Coronavirus Cases Tops 26,000

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,392 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and 88 additional deaths as the total number of cases across the commonwealth topped 26,000.

The state has been bracing for an expected surge in coronavirus cases, with the increase still expected in the coming weeks. Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that data in recent days has suggested the peak may be closer to April 20 and is expected to be around 2,500 new coronavirus cases a day.

The state reported 1,392 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 26,867. As many as 172,000 COVID-19 cases are anticipated at the height of the surge.

More than 2,300 Massachusetts residents have been hospitalized while battling the virus. Statewide, there have been 844 deaths since the outbreak began, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Public Health.

Nearly half of all deaths in the state -- 378 -- came at long-term care facilities, health officials say.

Nearly 3,500 residents or health care workers at long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. And over 200 long-term care facilities across the Bay State have now reported at least one coronavirus case.

In the past two weeks, there has been an alarming rise nationwide in deaths linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Outbreaks have included one at a veteran's home in Holyoke, Mass., that has killed 32. Cambridge also reported Monday that over 200 residents and employees at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the city have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker visited the field hospital being built to house non-critical coronavirus patients at Worcester's DCU Arena and discussed the investigation into the coronavirus deaths at a soldiers' home in Holyoke.

The United States has the highest numbers globally, with over 554,849 cases as of Monday and nearly 22,000 deaths, according to a tally from John's Hopkins University.

The entire country is now under a major disaster declaration for the coronavirus pandemic.