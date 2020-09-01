Faneuil Hall - an area usually bustling with tourists and street performers - has become a near ghost town as businesses are hit hard by the pandemic.

At least 20 tenants have closed for good or have not reopened since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Boston Globe, representing nearly one-fourth of the properties.

The Cheers bar at Faneuil Hall in Boston held a last call Sunday before closing permanently after 20 years in business. Owner Tom Kershaw cited the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of help from the landlord playing a role in the decision.

Several other tenants pointed the finger at their landlord, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp., the Globe reported, arguing that the New York company hasn't done enough to promote and keep up the marketplace.

The corporation has agreed to defer rents for the period of April to June, but the merchants say that they need more- including rent forgiveness for that time and a new payment structure reflecting the current struggles, according to the Globe.

Boston officials claim they have little authority in the situation. Tenants that are open also say business is down up to 90% from this time last year.