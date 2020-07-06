Affordable Housing Operator in Mass. Extends Eviction Moratorium

The largest operator of affordable housing in Massachusetts has extended its moratorium on evictions of tenants experiencing financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic until Dec. 31, the company announced Monday.

WinnCompanies said the moratorium will apply to all residents financially impacted by COVID-19 who are eligible under the state Department of Housing and Community Development's guidelines issued in April.

Proper documentation will be required.

Gov. Baker signed emergency legislation enacting a statewide eviction moratorium, but that is currently set to expire on Aug. 18.

"Compassion for our residents is not optional; it has been a founding principle of WinnCompanies' culture and operations for 50 years," WinnCompanies CEO Gilbert Winn said in a statement.