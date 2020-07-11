For the first time since the museum shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Children's Museum will be open for visitors this week.

The museum in Boston's Seaport district, which closed March 13, is starting with a members-only weekend, July 17-19, the museum said in a statement Saturday. The public will be able to attend the museum starting on July 22.

From then, the museum will be open from Wednesday through Sunday in two time slots: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. All visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose, according to the museum.

To keep visitors safe, every visitor is required to reserve a ticket online in advance, and capacity will be limited, the museum said. Museums in Massachusetts are allowed to reopen in Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan -- Boston enters it on Monday -- but with restrictions including advanced ticketing and caps on the number of visitors.

"It has been a long few months, and the Museum has been quiet without the joyful voices of kids and families," said museum president Carole Charnow. "We are so grateful to reopen our doors and welcome them back. We can’t wait to see them at the Museum."

Any loose items in the museum, like golf balls, trucks and blocks, will be removed and replaced at the end of each session -- that's one of the biggest changes Charnow told NBC10 Boston about in an interview this week.

“We’re going to have two sessions each day and in between we will have an hour and a half to deep-clean the museum,” she said.

Sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the museum, Saturday's announcement noted.

For more information, visit https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/learning-resources.