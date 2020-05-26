After Reopening, Mass. Hair Salons Working Toward a New Normal

At the Bella Capelli Hair Studio in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, owner Lisa Whalen took clients one by one Tuesday now that salons and barbershops can reopen again.

"So far, it's going really good," she said. "I opened yesterday on Memorial Day, and no complaints, just a little bit of extra cleaning between clients, which I did anyways."

There are also social distancing markings on the floor, and new sanitizing protocols are in place.

Customers have to wait in cars and text when they they're there, and Whalen is also keeping a log of customers.

"My son was here earlier, and she even cleaned the chair in between the two of us," said customer Melanie Atwood.

A similar, much-needed hair appointment was also happening at the Studio 27 Salon in the South End of Boston.

"I've been dealing with my hair myself," salon customer Nora Fischer-Mueller said with a laugh.

Owner Blessing Chitanda says so far, so good.

In addition to other protocols, service is by appointment only.

"One at a time," said Chitanda. "I've been doing one at a time for the first 21 years, so that's something that I'm accustomed to."

Masks must be worn, and clients are compliant.

"I would have never thought we would have been in this situation at all, for all 40 years, never thought we'd be in this situation, but different things come up, and you have to adapt," Chitanda said.

Right now, non-hair services, including eyebrow waxing, lip waxing and manicures, are still not permitted in Massachusetts.