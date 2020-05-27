Mass. AG Investigating Coronavirus Response at Littleton Nursing Home

Attorney General Maura Healey is investigating a Littleton nursing home that came under fire for its coronavirus response, for which they received a threatening letter last month.

“My office is investigating Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility to determine if legal action is warranted," Healey said in a statement. "We owe it to the families who lost loved ones under these tragic circumstances to determine what went wrong.”

Healey began investigating in April and the work remains active and ongoing, her office said. Another open investigation into coronavrius response continues at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

Last month, the facility received a letter that included violent threats regarding the coronavirus-related deaths there. According to the company, 14 residents and one nurse who worked there had died at that time. The latest coronavirus numbers on their website have not been updated for two months.

The nursing home is operated by Life Care Centers of America, which violated federal standards meant to stop the spread of infections and communicable diseases, according to Boston.com.

The threatening letter was written on a brown paper bag after staff found it near the entrance.

A company spokesman sent NBC10 Boston a partially blurred image of the handwritten letter, which was addressed in purple ink to "murderers" and said, "We hope you die."

The spokesman said the company had received other threats and shared a list of angry emails.

Life Care Center had been under scrutiny for weeks prior to the letter. A regional health director told the Massachusetts Department of Public Health around the beginning of April that the facility hadn't been cooperative or forthcoming with information. The company said at the time that its staff is well-trained and following all guidelines to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

This is not the first time Life Care's handling of the coronavirus has been criticized.

Maria Krier, the nurse who died, had voiced concerns over the nursing home's handling of the virus prior to her death.

Calling her a hero, U.S. Congresswoman Lori Trahan said in a statement she “showed tremendous courage when she blew the whistle on the outbreak at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley. Her urgent concern for her fellow nurses and the residents at the facility is a testament to her character and the values that she held.”

Sen. Jamie Elridge had asked the attorney general to investigate the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley.