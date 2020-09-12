A restaurant in Allston has temporarily closed after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Lulu's Allston announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that it will be closed until further notice while the restaurant is deep cleaned, and will re-open when it "feels it is safe to do so."
The two employees are "doing well," according to the post.
Restaurants have been struggling to stay afloat in the Boston area amid the pandemic as many people have opted to stay home. Some have closed permanently, while others, like Lulu's, have had to close temporarily because of staff testing positive.
