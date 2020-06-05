graduation

Alma Motor: High School in Lexington Holds Drive-Thru Graduation

“It feels kind of weird, but it’s nice to see everyone,” graduate Nandi Pierce said.

By Mike Manzoni

More than 100 Minuteman Regional Vocational-Technical High School seniors graduated in a drive-thru ceremony Friday afternoon, a method that ensured social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

The 121 seniors were joined by parents, teachers and other school officials, who cheered as the names were called out loud but didn’t shake hands with the graduates. 

“It’s better than nothing,” said class valedictorian Rouaa Alwaz. “It’s a very creative option — that’s for sure. It’s unique.”

The event was the first time many of the graduates had seen one another since the pandemic shut down schools statewide in March. 

“It feels kind of weird, but it’s nice to see everyone,” graduate Nandi Pierce said. 

