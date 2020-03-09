Amherst College to Keep Students Off Campus Due to Coronavirus Concerns

After the end of spring break, students at a Massachusetts college will not be physically returning to class.

Amherst College released a statement Monday saying that all classes will be moved online after spring break, beginning March 23.

The college also canceled classes for Thursday and Friday so faculty and staff have time to work on alternate modes of delivering courses.

"All students are expected to have left campus by Monday, March 16," the school said in its statement. "Only those students who have successfully petitioned and have remained in residence over spring break will be allowed to stay on campus to do their remote learning."

Amherst College students can click here to request the ability to stay on campus.