An Industry-by-Industry Guide to When Businesses Can Reopen in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is slowly loosening restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed thousands of people in the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday unveiled his administration's phased-in approach for reopening the economy as the state's stay-at-home advisory expired.
In each of the plan's four phases, certain businesses -- as well as recreational spaces -- can reopen with safety precautions in place. Each phase will last at least three weeks, and officials will watch key metrics, such as positive test rate, hospitalizations and testing capacity to determine whether to move on to a new phase.
Here's a list of when businesses and recreational spaces can reopen in Massachusetts. For more details, visit the state's website here.
Businesses
Banks: Currently allowed
Financial services: Currently allowed
In house services (babysitting, nannies): Currently allowed
Real estate open houses: Currently allowed with restrictions
Construction: Phase 1 - May 18
Firearm retailers and shooting ranges: Phase 1 - May 18
Home remodeling: Phase 1 - May 18
In home installations: Phase 1 - May 18, construction related (e.g. painting, repairs, etc.) Phase 2 - non-construction related (e.g., carpet installation, home theaters, security systems)
Manufacturing: Phase 1 - May 18
Places of worship: Phase 1 - May 18
Auto dealers and wholesalers: Phase 1 - May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only. Phase 2 - browsing inside the showroom with restrictions
Car washes: Phase 1 - May 25
Drive-in movie theaters: Phase 1 - May 25
Hair salons/barbershops: Phase 1 - May 25
General office spaces: Phase 1 - May 25, except City of Boston. Phase 1 - June 1 City of Boston
Lab space: Phase 1 - May 25
Libraries: Phase 1 - May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only. Phase 2 - browsing inside the library
Pet grooming: Phase 1 - May 25
Retail (clothing stores, toy stores, jewelry stores, nurseries and garden centers that don't sell food products, adult use cannabis stores): Phase 1 - May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only. Phase 2 - browsing inside store with restrictions
Casinos: Phase 2 - Hotel and Restaurants. Phase 3 - Gaming area. Phase 3/4 - Theaters/arenas
Driving schools: Currently allowed to offer classroom instruction online. Phase 2- behind-the-wheel training or observation of another student driver
Hotels and accommodations (including short-term/private vacation rentals by owner): Currently available to provide services to essential workers and vulnerable populations. Phase 2 - reopen to serve other guests with restrictions
Other personal services (nail salons, day space, massage therapy, tattoo parlors, electrolysis studios): Phase 2
Restaurants: Phase 1 - can continue to offer takeout and delivery options. Phase 2 - can begin opening dining areas
Amusement parks: TBD - either Phase 3 or 4
Bars: Phase 3
Gyms, fitness studios: Phase 3
Movie theatres: Phase 3
Museums: Phase 3
Performance venues (concert halls, theatres): Phase 3. Large performance venues are an exception and will open in Phase 4. Some outdoor performance venues may begin opening in Phase 2.
Large venues: (such as arenas, stadiums, night clubs, race tracks, other sports venues): Phase 4. Sports without spectators TBD
Flight schools: TBD - not Phase 1
Recreation and Outdoors
Beaches: Currently allowed for transitory activity only, will open for more activities in Phase 1 – May 25
Golf: Currently allowed with restrictions
Parks: Currently open, but services and facilities will reopen in Phase 1 – May 25
Fishing, hunting and boating: Phase 1 - May 25
Outdoor adventure activities (ski area summer activities, zip-lines, and mountain biking): Phase 1 - May 25
Outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installations: Phase 1 - May 25
Other outdoor recreation (such as miniature golf, go karts, batting cages): Phase 2
Outdoor performances: Some activities in Phase 2
Summer camps: Phase 2 - recreational day camps. Phase 3 - residential camps
Youth sports: Some activities in Phase 2
Other indoor recreation (such as indoor batting cages, indoor go karts): Phase 3
Sightseeing (such as bus tours, duck tours, harbor cruises, whale watching): Phase 3
Tours: Phase 3
Historical sites: TBD - not Phase 1
Cruise Ships: N/A