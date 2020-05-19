An Industry-by-Industry Guide to When Businesses Can Reopen in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is slowly loosening restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed thousands of people in the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday unveiled his administration's phased-in approach for reopening the economy as the state's stay-at-home advisory expired.

In each of the plan's four phases, certain businesses -- as well as recreational spaces -- can reopen with safety precautions in place. Each phase will last at least three weeks, and officials will watch key metrics, such as positive test rate, hospitalizations and testing capacity to determine whether to move on to a new phase.

Here's a list of when businesses and recreational spaces can reopen in Massachusetts. For more details, visit the state's website here.

Businesses

Banks: Currently allowed

Financial services: Currently allowed

In house services (babysitting, nannies): Currently allowed

Real estate open houses: Currently allowed with restrictions

Construction: Phase 1 - May 18

Firearm retailers and shooting ranges: Phase 1 - May 18

Home remodeling: Phase 1 - May 18

In home installations: Phase 1 - May 18, construction related (e.g. painting, repairs, etc.) Phase 2 - non-construction related (e.g., carpet installation, home theaters, security systems)

Manufacturing: Phase 1 - May 18

Places of worship: Phase 1 - May 18

Auto dealers and wholesalers: Phase 1 - May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only. Phase 2 - browsing inside the showroom with restrictions

Car washes: Phase 1 - May 25

Drive-in movie theaters: Phase 1 - May 25

Hair salons/barbershops: Phase 1 - May 25

General office spaces: Phase 1 - May 25, except City of Boston. Phase 1 - June 1 City of Boston

Summer on Cape Cod will look different this year amid the coronavirus outbreak as hotels and restaurants remain closed throughout the state.

Lab space: Phase 1 - May 25

Libraries: Phase 1 - May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only. Phase 2 - browsing inside the library

Pet grooming: Phase 1 - May 25

Retail (clothing stores, toy stores, jewelry stores, nurseries and garden centers that don't sell food products, adult use cannabis stores): Phase 1 - May 25 for curbside pickup and delivery only. Phase 2 - browsing inside store with restrictions

Casinos: Phase 2 - Hotel and Restaurants. Phase 3 - Gaming area. Phase 3/4 - Theaters/arenas

Driving schools: Currently allowed to offer classroom instruction online. Phase 2- behind-the-wheel training or observation of another student driver

Restrictions for reopening houses of worship in Massachusetts include pre-packaged communion, maintaining physical distance, limiting attendance to 40% capacity, wearing a face covering and sanitizing between services.

Hotels and accommodations (including short-term/private vacation rentals by owner): Currently available to provide services to essential workers and vulnerable populations. Phase 2 - reopen to serve other guests with restrictions

Other personal services (nail salons, day space, massage therapy, tattoo parlors, electrolysis studios): Phase 2

Restaurants: Phase 1 - can continue to offer takeout and delivery options. Phase 2 - can begin opening dining areas

Amusement parks: TBD - either Phase 3 or 4

Bars: Phase 3

Gyms, fitness studios: Phase 3

Movie theatres: Phase 3

Museums: Phase 3

Some owners of bars and restaurants were upset to learn Monday that they would have to wait longer to open.

Performance venues (concert halls, theatres): Phase 3. Large performance venues are an exception and will open in Phase 4. Some outdoor performance venues may begin opening in Phase 2.

Large venues: (such as arenas, stadiums, night clubs, race tracks, other sports venues): Phase 4. Sports without spectators TBD

Flight schools: TBD - not Phase 1

Recreation and Outdoors

Beaches: Currently allowed for transitory activity only, will open for more activities in Phase 1 – May 25

Golf: Currently allowed with restrictions

Parks: Currently open, but services and facilities will reopen in Phase 1 – May 25

Fishing, hunting and boating: Phase 1 - May 25

Hair and nails are not essential, but a lot of ears perked up when Gov. Charlie Baker announced that salons could reopen on May 25.

Outdoor adventure activities (ski area summer activities, zip-lines, and mountain biking): Phase 1 - May 25

Outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves and public installations: Phase 1 - May 25

Other outdoor recreation (such as miniature golf, go karts, batting cages): Phase 2

Outdoor performances: Some activities in Phase 2

Summer camps: Phase 2 - recreational day camps. Phase 3 - residential camps

Youth sports: Some activities in Phase 2

Other indoor recreation (such as indoor batting cages, indoor go karts): Phase 3

Sightseeing (such as bus tours, duck tours, harbor cruises, whale watching): Phase 3

Tours: Phase 3

Historical sites: TBD - not Phase 1

Cruise Ships: N/A