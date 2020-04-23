Massachusetts reported 178 more deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, bringing the state's tally to 2,360.

But it was the number of people who tested positive that stood out Thursday -- the 3,079 cases were a new daily record. That put the total of people who tested positive at 46,023.

The surge in people who tested positive came amid a huge surge in the number of people tested overall. The Department of Public Health announced 14,614 new tests Thursday, nearly twice the previous record, bringing the total tests conducted in Massachusetts to nearly 200,000.

Testing is a cornerstone of Gov. Charlie Baker's bid to corral the virus.

The update from the Department of Public Health comes a day after the death toll crossed the 2,000-person mark, and with a Boston Globe analysis of the number of total deaths in the state finding it likely the death toll is undercounting.

Massachusetts remains one of the hardest-hit states in the nation. Only three other states had higher death tolls as of 1:25 p.m., according to NBC News' count: New York, New Jersey and Michigan.

Fear of the virus has caused a noticeable drop in patients arriving at hospitals, officials said at a news conference with Baker Thursday. That can mean patients are waiting too long to seek help and eventually arriving at hospitals much sicker.

Thursday brought another measure of the coronavirus' impact in the state: unemployment filings, which grew by more than 80,000 this week. More than 600,000 Massachusetts residents have applied for benefits in the last five weeks.