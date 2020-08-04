438 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 9 More Deaths in Mass.

Massachusetts on Tuesday reported that 9 more people with the new coronavirus have died and 438 new cases of the virus were detected.

There have now been 8,436 deaths and 111,033 cases reported in the state, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is up to 2.2%, having risen from a low of 1.7% last month.

There are an additional 108 probable cases listed in the department's daily COVID-19 report for Tuesday, adding to a total of 8,170 probable cases that have not yet been confirmed. The report listed no new deaths among the probable cases -- there have been 221 in the state.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker noted a "modest uptick" in coronavirus metrics and said, "we continue to closely monitor and analyze the data to determine the factors that are driving that."

Baker also noted that there's been "some slippage" in social distancing in Massachusetts.

Social distancing will be crucial for preventing the kind of new outbreaks that have been seen across the American South and West in the last month.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York quickly became the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak, along with New Jersey. Only those states had more cases than Massachusetts early on in the pandemic. But after more time passed, all three found stability while others spiked to higher case counts.