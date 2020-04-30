coronavirus

Another Huge PPE Shipment Is Being Flown to NH for Hospitals

A FedEx cargo plane is expected to arrive at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with 4.5 million masks

By Melissa Buja

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, center, speaks to reporters as N.H. National Guard Major General David Mikolaities, left, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., right, look on, April 12, 2020, at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, in Manchester, N.H.
Steven Senne/AP

More than 110,000 pounds of personal protective equipment is on its way to New Hampshire Thursday afternoon, thanks in part to inventor Dean Kamen.

A FedEx cargo plane is carrying about 4.5 million masks that will be sent both to hospitals in the Granite State and Veterans Affairs hospitals across the country, according to Gov. Chris Sununu's office.

The plane took off from Shanghai, China, Wednesday night and made a customs stop in Anchorage, Sununu's office said. It is now on its way to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, where it's expected to land sometime in the afternoon.

"When VA Secretary Robert Wilkie reached out to me, I knew this was a mission New Hampshire could take on," Sununu said in a statement. "We owe those on the front lines taking care of our veterans the protection they deserve."

The PPE shipment was secured partly with the help of New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen. It's the third such shipment to arrive in the state.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement that the department is proud to work with New Hampshire in securing PPE for their hospitals.

"Governor Sununu and his team are demonstrating the spirit of service that should serve as an example to all Americans," Wilkie said.

The VA plans to reimburse New Hampshire for the masks they receive, officials said.

