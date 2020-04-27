ARL Boston Provides Free Veterinarian Pick-Up Service for Pet Owners in Need

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is expanding its services in Boston to help pet owners in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization is delivering pet food to homes and picking up pets for free visits with ARL veterinarians in a bid to keep animals healthy during a time of economic hardship for many owners.

“We really wanted to find a way to continue to help these areas we currently serve,” Mike Defina of ARL Boston said.

The services come after the Wellness Wagon – ARL Boston’s mobile veterinary clinic – was forced to suspend operations due to the pandemic.

Defina said the group last week picked up two dogs in Dorchester for veterinary checks. One of the animals had an ear infection and needed treatment.

The services are currently available in parts of Boston’s Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury neighborhoods.

The group is also offering temporary shelter for animals to owners who get sick with the novel coronavirus.

“We don’t want anyone to have to face that moment when they need to decide, ‘Can we keep the animal in the home?’” Defina said.

ARL Boston crews have delivered hundreds of pounds of food, and the group is looking to expand the services to other areas.

For more information, visit ARL Boston's website.