coronavirus

As Coronavirus Cases Spike in City, Mayor Says He May Have to Close Revere Beach

By Mike Manzoni

NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo using a bullhorn to warn people on Revere Beach to practice social distancing.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Despite daily warnings to practice social distancing, scores of people are still hanging out at Revere Beach, something the mayor of Revere, Massachusetts, said might prompt him to "take extraordinary steps."

Mayor Brian Arrigo said such steps could include shutting down the beach.

The warning came as positive COVID-19 cases soared across the city. As of Monday evening, there were 113 cases in Revere, up from just eight a week ago. In addition, 22 new cases surfaced within a 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 24 mins ago

As Worcester Nursing Home Prepares for Focus on Coronavirus, Residents Must Move Out

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Courses Closed for Coronavirus, But Golfers are Playing Through

"You can't be out playing basketball, you can't be out throwing a football around," said Arrigo. "I had a bullhorn to just remind folks that they should be practicing social distancing."

The mayor parked along the beach Saturday afternoon, using a bullhorn to try to get the message across. But he's not sure it was effective, and now he might take more drastic action.

"We never want to close Revere Beach, but it is a last resort and it has to be on the table," he said. "If people don't get that message, then we have to take extraordinary steps, and that would include closing the beach."

The mayor, who declared a state of emergency on March 19, said he'll continue to monitor the data. He didn't indicate when he might close the beach.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19revereRevere Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us