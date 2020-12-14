As COVID Vaccines Begin Arriving in Mass., Frontline Workers Prepare to Get Vaccinated First

As millions of doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine crisscrossed the country Monday en route to more than 600 locations nationwide, MelroseWakefield Hospital prepared for Tuesday’s delivery of about 1,000 shots.

The hospital, which will first vaccinate employees who treat or work near coronavirus patients, turned a conference room into a makeshift clinic, filled with several vaccination tables.

The hospital also rented a special freezer that’s capable of keeping the shots at the required -80 degrees Celsius, or 112 degrees below zero.

Employees will receive their first dose starting on Wednesday; they’ll have to return for a second dose.

“They have to get the second dose in 21 days, as close to 21 days as they can,” said Nicole Clark, the hospital’s pharmacy director. “Hopefully, on that day.”

Nine months after Massachusetts became one of the first states hit hard by the coronavirus, the first doses of the vaccine arrived in the state Monday.

Doctors and other health care workers acknowledged that some are skeptical about the vaccine, but they stressed that it’s safe and effective.

“I’m absolutely going to get it, yes!,” said Dr. Steven Sbardella, the hospital’s chief medical officer. “I hope to be one of the first ones to get it.”

Cheryl Warren, a registered nurse and the hospital’s vice president of clinical services, also sought to reassure prospective patients.

“Certainly, I’ll be getting the vaccine, and we’re really excited for it,” she said.

Hospitals said they expect to continue receiving weekly shipments of the vaccine.