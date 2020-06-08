As Phase 2 Begins in Mass., Cape Cod Hotel Owners Rejoice

Hotels in Massachusetts were given the green light to reopen on Monday, and while your next stay may look a lot different, resorts on Cape Cod are still trying to make it feel like a vacation.

NBC10 Boston was given a tour of some of the changes at Green Harbor Resort in West Yarmouth on the first day of reopening. The property, owned by Red Jacket Resorts, has to follow a strict set of guidelines from the state and has also put some of their own protocols in place.

"We want them to feel comfortable. The guest has to feel comfortable," said Matt Pitta, the director of communications for Red Jacket Resorts.

Inside the rooms, the throw pillows and brochures are gone. A seal is placed over the door once housekeeping is done to ensure no one else has accessed your room. Linens are shipped out for extra sanitization, and extra towels are now delivered in sealed bags.

"This way, they will know nothing has been touched since it's been laundered," Pitta said.

Hand-sanitizing stations are now up throughout the property, and the hotel group is using disinfectant spray guns to help with the cleaning.

"We have to take every step because a guest is going to have those questions," said Ryan O'Loughlin, general manager of Green Harbor resort.

The hotel group has also put a lot of thought into the common areas. Their designated clean team helps disinfect the equipment. Pool loungers are spaced out and can be reserved over the phone. There are also signs to promote social distancing.

The Hogan family checked in on Monday and was pleased with the protocols.

"We were really waiting with bated breath Saturday hoping it would open," Steven Hogan said. "We come every year and did not want to miss out."

Red Jacket Resorts is getting ready to open rest of its properties later this month. Green Harbor Resort was at 40% occupancy as of Monday night.

The hotel is already getting inquiries from guests looking to extend their stays, since so many are now working remotely. After weeks of quarantine due to the pandemic, they hope a change of scenery is just what the doctor ordered.

"We've gone through a tough time, so it's time to get out there, take advantage and enjoy the sunshine on Cape Cod," O'Loughlin said.